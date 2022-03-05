Abraham thrives as Mourinho’s Roma eyes Champions League

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — England striker Tammy Abraham is thriving at Roma after leaving European champion Chelsea. The forward whom Jose Mourinho convinced Roma to spend 40 million euros on in August was decisive for the second consecutive game as Roma beat Atalanta 1-0 in Serie A in a key match for the Champions League places. Abraham’s first-half goal was his 20th across all competitions and it followed his late strike against Spezia in another 1-0 win last weekend. The victory extended Roma’s unbeaten streak to seven matches and drew the Giallorossi level on points with fifth-placed Atalanta.