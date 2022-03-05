Horschel, Gooch share the lead on a brutal day at Bay Hill

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Billy Horschel and Talor Gooch lead the group of survivors at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Bay Hill already was tough before the wind arrived Saturday. The sun all week has baked the greens. Everything was hard. Horschel got a break when he was stepping on a sprinkler behind the 18th green. He was able to move his ball from rough to the collar. Instead of chipping he could putt it, and he rolled in a 30-footer for birdie and a 71. Gooch had a 72. They were one ahead of Viktor Hovland, who lost a four-shot lead at the turn.