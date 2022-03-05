Marshall, Miami women upend No. 20 Irish in ACC semis 57-54

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kelsey Marshall scored 18 points and Miami pulled off its second straight upset in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, defeating No. 20 Notre Dame 57-54 to advance to the championship for the first time. Miami, which was 0-3 in semifinals, faces third-ranked North Carolina State, the two-time defending champions, in the title game on Sunday. A day after Destiny Harden scored the last 15 points of the game to rally the seventh-seeded Hurricanes to a dramatic 61-59 win over second-seeded Louisville, Marshall was clutch against the third-seeded Fighting Irish. Maddy Westbeld scored 14 points for the Irish.