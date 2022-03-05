Toney hat trick, Eriksen helps as Brentford tops Norwich 3-1

NORWICH, England (AP) — A hat trick from Ivan Toney has seen Brentford claim a vital 3-1 win at last-placed Norwich on the day Christian Eriksen took another positive step in his remarkable recovery. Eriksen played the whole match for the Bees and had a hand in the first two goals, almost nine months on from his cardiac arrest during the European Championship. It was Eriksen’s corner which helped set up Toney’s opener in the 32nd before a second set-piece forced a penalty that Toney converted in the 52nd. Another foul inside the area allowed Toney to complete his treble in the 58th.