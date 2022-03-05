Ty Gibbs recovers from early spat to win in Las Vegas

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ty Gibbs recovered from a nasty first-stage spat and an act of retaliation to win the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Gibbs took the lead for the first time Saturday on a restart with six laps remaining in another sloppy showing for the Xfinity Series. Gibbs got a push to get ahead of Las Vegas native Noah Gragson then pulled away in clean air. His Toyota had a comfortable lead when the 12th caution froze the field and gave Gibbs his first win of the year. Gibbs then apologized to Ryan Sieg for their spat in the first stage. Sieg wrecked out of the race trying to retaliate against Gibbs.