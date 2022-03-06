No. 2 Stanford routs Utah 73-48 to win another Pac-12 title

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Haley Jones scored 19 points, Cameron Brink added 16 and No. 2 Stanford won its second straight Pac-12 tournament with a 73-48 rout of Utah. The Cardinal shut down the Utes defensively in the second half to pull away in what was a two-point game at halftime. The reigning national champions held Utah to 7-of-33 shooting in the second half and had a 40-12 advantage in the paint to win their 15th Pac-12 tournament in 21 tries. The Cardinal stretched their winning streak to 20 straight games heading into the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll undoubtedly be a No. 1 seed. Stanford is 30-1 all-time against the Utes.