Swiss champion Young Boys fires coach David Wagner

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Beating Manchester United in the Champions League has proven to be the peak of David Wagner’s nine months coaching Young Boys. Wagner was fired on Monday by the four-time defending Swiss champion. The former United States international leaves Young Boys trailing 15 points in second place behind leader Zurich. Young Boys sporting director Christoph Spycher says “we lost faith that we would be able to turn things around.” Wagner guided Young Boys through three qualifying rounds to reach the Champions League group stage. Beating Man United 2-1 in the opening game was Young Boys’ only win in a last-place finish.