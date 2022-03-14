Florida women take high road after NCAA makes them 10 seed

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley could have ranted about her team’s placement in the NCAA women’s tournament, and likely no one would have blamed her. The Gators were made a No. 10 seed and sent to Storrs, Connecticut to open tournament play against seventh-seeded UCF on Saturday. If Florida wins, it likely would face 11-time national champion and host UConn, which has won 128 of its last 130 home games. It had to feel like a punishment of sorts. The Gators were as high as No. 15 in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll two weeks ago after beating five ranked teams. But Finley took the high road, saying “a number is just a number.”