UConn women’s team has deep rotation for NCAA Tournament

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The UConn women’s basketball team comes into the NCAA Tournament on a 10-game winning streak and with a growing rotation of players. The Huskies have had eight players miss at least two games this season with illness or injury, resulting in 10 different starting lineups. Connecticut lost to unranked teams for the first time since 2012 and saw Villanova snap the program’s winning streak against conference opponents at 169 games.