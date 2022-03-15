Magic: Injured Isaac won’t return to play this season

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Jonathan Isaac’s return to the Orlando Magic won’t happen this season. The Magic announced the decision Tuesday. It means the earliest the 24-year-old Isaac will play is October. He last played in August 2020 when he tore the ACL in his left knee during a game at the NBA’s restart bubble in Walt Disney World. If the 6-foot-10 forward is ready to begin when next season starts in mid-October, it would end a rehab and recovery period that will have lasted more than 26 months.