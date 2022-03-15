Sweet 60: T-wolves celebrate Towns, team scoring record

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — This is the seventh season for Karl-Anthony Towns with the Minnesota Timberwolves. His status has long been established as the franchise player for a long-languishing organization. Towns says he’s feeling fully appreciated by his team for the first time in his career. The connection between comfort and production is clear. The latest evidence came on Monday with a franchise-record 60 points in a 149-139 win at San Antonio. The Timberwolves are 40-30 and in control of seventh place in the Western Conference. The 10 games above the .500 mark are their most in four years.