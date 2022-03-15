US judge: Nevada court should get Ronaldo police file issue

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A bid by the New York Times to obtain a Las Vegas police file compiled about Cristiano Ronaldo after a Nevada woman claimed in 2018 that the international soccer star raped her in 2009 could be moved from federal to state court. A U.S. magistrate judge said Friday that a Nevada judge should decide the open-records request for documents so far kept secret under a $375,000 hush-money settlement that Ronaldo and woman signed more than a decade ago. The magistrate says police weren’t a party to the deal and denying the newspaper access to the police report could amount to government censorship. The woman’s lawyers argue that Ronaldo violated the pact and should now pay her millions of dollars more.