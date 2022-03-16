AP source: Louisville to hire Kenny Payne as men’s coach

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Louisville and Kenny Payne have agreed on a deal for the former Cardinals player and current New York Knicks assistant to become the men’s basketball program’s first Black head coach, says a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been publicly announced. The University of Louisville Athletic Association is scheduled to meet Friday morning and the school will hold a news conference at the Cardinals’ KFC Yum! Center home arena. Payne, 55, will replace Chris Mack and assume his first head coaching job. He has spent the past two years with the Knicks after 10 years as a Kentucky assistant on John Calipari’s staff.