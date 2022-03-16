Bills make it Von Miller-time in Buffalo; sign Howard, too

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It’s Von Miller time in Buffalo. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and coming off his second Super Bowl title agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills on the opening day of free agency. Miller is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last season. At 32, Miller brings a veteran presence to a young group of linebackers made up of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. The Bills also announced reaching a one-year agreement to sign tight O.J. Howard, who spent his first five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.