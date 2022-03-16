Decades-long dream comes true for Mark Adams at Texas Tech

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Mark Adams being Texas Tech’s head coach is the realization of a decades-old dream for the 65-year coach who rarely got too far from home. The Red Raiders are 25-9 and a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament in his first season. Adams got the job when Chris Beard left last April for his alma mater at rival Texas. Adams is a 1979 Tech graduate who was Beard’s top assistant when Tech made the 2019 national championship game. The 12th-ranked Red Raiders play Montana State on Friday.