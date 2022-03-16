Tiger Roll beaten in final run of stunning racing career

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll was unable to finish his racing career with one final victory at the Cheltenham Festival. The 12-year-old Tiger Roll placed second in the Cross Country Chase after being overtaken with 200 yards (meters) to go by stablemate Delta Work. It was the 45th and last run of a career which started in 2014 and earned his owner more than 1.4 million pounds ($1.8 million) in prize money. Tiger Roll was attempting to emulate Quevega’s record six victories at the Cheltenham Festival, to go with his Grand National wins in 2018 and ’19.