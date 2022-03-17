Convict: Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife recruited him for killing

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Navy sailor and convicted killer has testified that Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife asked him to kill the former NBA player nearly 12 years ago in Atlanta. Jimmie Martin testified Thursday at the trial of Billy Ray Turner, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in the death of Wright. Wright’s slaying is one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. A Memphis native and a 6-foot, 11-inch center who played for five teams over 13 seasons, Wright was well-liked for his charity work in his hometown.