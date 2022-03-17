Shiffrin back at skiing’s summit after Olympic struggles

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

Mikaela Shiffrin has soared back to the summit of skiing by clinching the overall World Cup title. The fourth overall title of her career seemed far away from her mystifying struggles at the Beijing Olympics last month. Her season that risked being defined by zero medals from six events in China instead ends in triumph in France. Shiffrin placed second in a super-G one day after a surprise win in downhill. Shiffrin’s expected duel with defending champion Petra Vlhová was a runaway success with two races left this weekend. Shiffrin says it’s “one of the most confusing seasons I’ve ever had.”