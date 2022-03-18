AP Source: Titans agree to deal with tight end Austin Hooper

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

A person familiar with the deal says the Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran tight end Austin Hooper. The Titans announced new contracts with veteran cornerback Buster Skrine and running back Jordan Wilkins on Friday. The person confirming Hooper’s new contract spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because his deal has not been announced yet. Hooper was released by Cleveland on Thursday after not living up to the contract he signed two years ago with Cleveland. He will have a chance to be the top tight end Tennessee lacked last season.