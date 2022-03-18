Bogdanovic scores 30 as Hawks beat Morant, Grizzlies 120-105

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored a season-high 30 points, Delon Wright had 18 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-105. Ja Morant scored 29 points for Memphis, which saw its four-game winning streak end. The Grizzlies began the night second in the Western Conference, one game ahead of Golden State. Wright, filling in for Trae Young, provided a big boost for Atlanta, which is clinging to the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference and final spot in the play-in tournament. Wright had five steals and six assists. Atlanta led by 23 points in the third quarter before the Grizzlies pulled to 103-92, following back-to-back 3-pointers by De’Anthony Melton and Desmond Bane, who had 15 points.