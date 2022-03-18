Hall scores PPG in 3rd period, Bruins beat Jets 4-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal with 4:47 left in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2. Brad Marchand, Trent Frederic and Charlie McAvoy also scored for Boston, which has won four of its last five. Charlie Coyle picked up three assists and McAvoy had one. Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the Bruins, who were without captain Patrice Bergeron (arm) for a second straight game. Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for Winnipeg, which had won four of its last five games. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 41 shots.