Kersgieter, Chatzileonti put Kansas women over Ga Tech 77-58

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Ioanna Chatzileonti had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points and eighth-seeded Kansas beat ninth-seeded Georgia Tech 77-58 t in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks’ 6-foot-6 junior center Taiyanna Jackson finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to extend her a single-season school record to 92 blocks. Digna Strautmane scored 18 points to lead the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech’s Lotta-Maj Lahtinen averaged 11 points this season but was held to seven points on 3-for-12 shooting, and just 1 of 6 on 3s.