France wins Six Nations and Grand Slam by beating England

PARIS (AP) — France has won a first Six Nations since 2010 and with it the Grand Slam. The French beat England 25-13 in Paris. It was achieved in a febrile atmosphere at the Stade de France, the venue in northern Paris where the French will look to win sport’s ultimate prize next year: The Rugby World Cup. France scored three tries and none was more important than the one scored in the 61st minute by Antoine Dupont that pushed his team back into a 12-point lead after England reduced the gap to 18-13. It was a sixth title of the Six Nations era (since 2000) for France.