Bayern routs Union 4-0, Hertha gets 1st win in 2022

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 win against Union Berlin. Bayern star Robert Lewandowski scored twice to take his league tally to 31 goals in 27 games. Kingsley Coman and Tanguy Nianzou scored the other goals as Bayern moved further clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund, which visits Cologne on Sunday. Hertha Berlin won its first game of 2022 in Felix Magath’s first game as coach despite his absence due to a coronavirus infection. Marvin Plattenhardt set up three goals for Hertha to climb out of a direct relegation place in the Bundesliga with a 3-0 win over Hoffenheim.