MATCHDAY: Madrid-Barcelona in ‘clásico’; Liverpool in FA Cup

Real Madrid will try to overcome the absence of Karim Benzema when it hosts fierce rival Barcelona and its revamped attack. A leg injury has ruled Benzema out of Sunday’s game against a Barcelona side that is a full 15 points adrift in the Spanish league standings but eager to end a run of six straight “clásicos” without a victory. Liverpool looks to keep alive its quadruple hopes by reaching the FA Cup semifinals with a win at second-tier Nottingham Forest. Erling Haaland is likely to make his first Bundesliga start since January for Borussia Dortmund at Cologne. Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain travels to Monaco in the French league. Fourth-place Juventus faces last-place Salernitana in Serie A.