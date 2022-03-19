Robertson’s 22 points help Oklahoma women top IUPUI 78-72

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Taylor Robertson scored 17 of her 22 points in the second half to help fourth-seeded Oklahoma defeat No. 13 seed IUPUI 78-72 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Madi Williams added 21 points for the Sooners. Oklahoma got a tournament win for first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk. Rachel McLimore scored 18 points for IUPUI. Four-time Horizon League Player of the Year Macee Williams had 17 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Jaguars. It was IUPUI’s first-ever tournament game. The Sooners will host Notre Dame in a second-round game on Monday.