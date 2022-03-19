Steveson repeats as NCAA champ, retires; Penn St team winner

DETROIT (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson of Minnesota successfully defended his heavyweight title in his final college match, Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis became a three-time champion and Penn State completed a dominating run through the NCAA tournament. Penn State wrapped up its ninth team title in 11 years. Michigan was second for its highest team finish in program history. Steveson took off his shoes and left them on the mat after he won his final, the signal that he’s retiring. He has said he’s interested in pro wrestling. Diakomihalis was never seriously threatened in his five matches.