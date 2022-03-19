Troubled Chelsea into FA Cup semis; Arsenal wins in league

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Chelsea’s players are managing to maintain their on-field focus amid a troubling period for the club. It’s now six straight wins since Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich announced he’d be selling the London club. Chelsea swatted aside second-tier Middlesbrough in a 2-0 win Saturday to reach the FA Cup semifinals. Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech scored the first-half goals that were celebrated by a smaller-than-normal pocket of visiting fans inside the Riverside Stadium because of sanctions imposed on Abramovich. In the Premier League, Arsenal won 1-0 at Aston Villa to move four points clear of fifth-place Manchester United in the race to finish in the Champions League positions.