WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 19 points as Wake Forest beat VCU 80-74 in the second round of the NIT. Dallas Walton pitched in with 16 points for the Demon Deacons (25-9). Jake LaRavia added 15 points, while Daivien Williamson scored 14. Vince Williams Jr. scored a career-high 27 points and had eight rebounds to pace the Rams (22-10).