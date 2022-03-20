2 more Oceania World Cup qualifiers called off for COVID-19

By The Associated Press

Cook Islands became the second nation in Oceania World Cup qualifying to have a match postponed following a positive COVID-19 test. The Oceania Football Confederation said the Group A games between Cook Islands and Tahiti, and between Vanuatu and Solomon Islands would not be played. FIFA, soccer’s governing body, said Vanuatu had withdrawn from the qualifying tournament in Doha, Qatar, after a majority of its team tested positive. The OFC said “there are a number of Cook Islands players who have tested positive.” Cook Islands opened with a 2-0 loss to Solomon Islands, when Vanuatu’s match against Tahiti was called off.