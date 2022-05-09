A’s beat Tigers 2-0 as Blackburn improves to 4-0

DETROIT (AP) — Paul Blackburn threw 6 2/3 strong innings to improve to 4-0 as the Oakland A’s shutout the Detroit Tigers 2-0 to snap a season-high nine-game losing streak. Tony Kemp hit a solo home run in the third and Chad Pinder added an RBI single in the fourth. Blackburn gave up four hits and struck out three before leaving in the seventh inning. Despite walking two batters, rookie Dany Jiménez escaped damage and earned his fifth save to finish off the four-hitter.