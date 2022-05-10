Astros’ Verlander through 6 no-hit innings vs Twins

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Verlander has pitched six hitless innings on 66 pitches for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins. The 39-year-old right-hander was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco in the fifth. Verlander got Gio Urshela to tap into a double play one pitch later to retire Polanco. He also issued a two-out walk to No. 9 hitter Gilberto Celestino in the sixth inning. Verlander has thrown three no-hitters in his decorated career, with his last coming in 2019 with the Astros against Toronto. He also threw two with the Detroit Tigers.