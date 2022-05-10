Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
New
Published 8:04 PM

Astros’ Verlander through 6 no-hit innings vs Twins

KVIA

By TYLER MASON
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Verlander has pitched six hitless innings on 66 pitches for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins. The 39-year-old right-hander was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco in the fifth. Verlander got Gio Urshela to tap into a double play one pitch later to retire Polanco. He also issued a two-out walk to No. 9 hitter Gilberto Celestino in the sixth inning. Verlander has thrown three no-hitters in his decorated career, with his last coming in 2019 with the Astros against Toronto. He also threw two with the Detroit Tigers.

ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content