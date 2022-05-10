Skip to Content
Betis defeats Valencia to keep Champions League hopes alive

By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis has defeated Valencia 3-0 in the Spanish league to end a four-match winless streak and keep alive its hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season. It was a rematch of the Copa del Rey final won by Betis in a penalty shootout last month. Willian José, Sergio Canales and Borja Iglesias scored a goal each in the second half to move Betis within three points of fourth-place Atlético Madrid. Atlético visits Elche on Wednesday. Betis is four points behind Sevilla ahead of the rival’s home game against relegation-threatened Mallorca on Wednesday. There will be two rounds left after the mid-week games.

