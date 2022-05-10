Crosby, Penguins have Rangers on brink heading into Game 5

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are one win from advancing to the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time in four years. They can do that Wednesday night in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers. The Penguins have torched New York goalie Igor Shesterkin for 10 goals in three periods over the last two games, chasing him twice. There are other games on Wednesday night: Washington at Florida and Dallas at Calgary. Both of those series are tied 2-2.