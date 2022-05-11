Soto, Cruz pound Mets’ Megill early, Nationals win 8-3

By BEN NUCKOLS

AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz homered as the Nationals sent Mets right-hander Tylor Megill to the earliest exit of his career, and Washington beat New York 8-3. Soto hit a two-run homer in the Nationals’ five-run first inning. Cruz hit his 453rd career longball, a three-run blast to left-center in the second that traveled an estimated 436 feet. Megill recorded four outs while allowing eight runs on eight hits with a walk and a hit batter, losing his second straight start as his ERA swelled from 2.43 to 4.41. Aaron Sanchez allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings for Washington.