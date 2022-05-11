Thomas Bjorn to be European vice captain at 2023 Ryder Cup

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Thomas Bjorn will be one of European captain Henrik Stenson’s assistants at next year’s Ryder Cup in Italy. Bjorn is the first of the vice captains announced by the European team which is looking to regain the trophy from the Americans in Rome. It will be the Dane’s fifth stint as a vice captain. He was also captain when Europe beat the United States in France in 2018. Bjorn says he presumed his days in a leadership role at Ryder Cups were over after 2018.