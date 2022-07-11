Braves newcomer Canó starts vs Mets, who cut him in May

ATLANTA (AP) — Newly acquired Robinson Canó instantly joined Atlanta’s starting lineup, playing second base and batting ninth as the Braves opened a series against his former team, the NL East-leading New York Mets. Atlanta got the 39-year-old Canó for $1 in a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Sunday. The Braves trailed the Mets by 1 1/2 games going into the three-game set at Truist Park. Canó gives the Braves another option at second base after Ozzie Albies went down with a broken foot. Canó hit a combined .149 with one homer and four RBIs in 74 at-bats for the Padres and Mets this season. He hit .333 for Triple-A El Paso after the Padres released him and re-signed him to a minor league deal last month.