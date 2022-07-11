Brazil court probes Piquet over racist, homophobic slurs

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian judge has ordered an investigation be opened into allegations that retired Formula One driver Nelson Piquet used racist and homophobic slurs about Lewis Hamilton. The 69-year-old Piquet made the comments in interviews filmed in November. The charges against three-time world champion Piquet were brought by four human rights groups which want the former driver to pay millions of Brazilian reals in damages. Piquet will have 15 days to state his case to judge Felipe Costa da Fonseca Gomes of the Distrito Federal court.