Mewis scores late, US women top Mexico 1-0 at W Championship

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Kristie Mewis scored in the 89th minute to break a stalemate and the United States beat Mexico 1-0 at the CONCACAF W Championship. The U.S. won Group A in the eight-team tournament and will face Costa Rica in the semifinals. The Americans had already qualified for the 2023 Women’s World Cup as one of the top two teams in their group. Mexico’s Lizbeth Ovalle was sent off with a red card for a foul on Rose Lavelle in the 73rd minute. In other tournament action, Jamaica beat Haiti 4-0, Canada beat Costa Rica 2-0 and Panama beat Trinidad and Tobago 1-0.