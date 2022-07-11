Olympian injured in downtown Los Angeles attack

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former Olympic volleyball player says she was attacked in downtown Los Angeles when a man threw a metal object at her face in an assault that fractured multiple bones in her face and left one of her eyes swollen shut. Kim Glass was a silver medalist at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. She posted several videos to Instagram where she talked about the incident. Los Angeles police confirmed the attack and a police spokesperson says a man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Glass is a Los Angeles native and posted videos showing her injuries to her eye, nose and cheek.