Report: DOJ inquiring about antitrust in PGA-LIV dispute

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the U.S. Department of Justice is now interested in the dispute between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. The Journal reports that players’ agents have received inquiries from the Justice Department’s antitrust division. They involve the PGA Tour regulations on players competing in other events and the tour’s decision to suspend those who played. The Justice Department had no comment. The tour says in a statement the investigation was not unexpected. It cites a Federal Trade Commission investigation in the 1990s in believing it will prevail again.