Judge says blood test results can be used in Ruggs’ DUI case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has ruled that results of a blood-alcohol test taken from former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III can be used as evidence in his DUI crash case. Authorities say the 23-year-old Ruggs allegedly was driving 156 mph just before the fiery November 2021 crash that left a woman dead. Prosecutors say Ruggs’ blood alcohol level after the crash in Las Vegas was 0.16%, which is twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada. Ruggs could be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison if he’s convicted of all four felony charges in the case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 7.