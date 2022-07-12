Notre Dame hires VCU’s Shawn Stiffler as new baseball coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Shawn Stiffler is the new baseball coach at Notre Dame. The Irish hired Stiffler away from VCU to replace Link Jarrett. Jarrett took the Florida State job after leading Notre Dame to the College World Series. Stiffler was 340-198 in 10 seasons at VCU. The Rams reached their first NCAA super regional in 2015 and made regional appearances in 2021 and 2022. Stiffler takes over a program that went 41-17 for its first 40-win season since 2006. The Irish beat No. 1 national seed Tennessee in super regionals and went 1-2 in its first CWS appearance since 2002.