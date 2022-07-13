Ahoy! Gonzaga, Michigan State to play on carrier deck

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — They’re going to try to play college basketball on an aircraft carrier again. Coach Tom Izzo and Michigan State will get a return trip to San Diego Bay to face Gonzaga on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln on Veteran’s Day. The game will be shown in prime time on Nov. 11 as part of ESPN’s Armed Forces Classic from the flat top moored at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, across the bay from downtown San Diego. The Abraham Lincoln is on deployment and is due back in port later in the summer.