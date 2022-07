ATLANTA (AP) — Ronaldo Cisneros scored two first-half goals to spark Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake. Cisneros scored in the 7th minute and polished off a brace in the 33rd with his team-leading sixth goal to stake Atlanta United (7-8-5) to a 2-0 lead. Five of Cisneros’ six scores have come in two matches. Johan Kappelhof scored the lone goal for RSL (8-7-6) in the 37th minute.