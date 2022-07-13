Old Course that stands test of time at modern British Open

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open returns to the Old Course at St. Andrews amid typical concerns. Is the home of golf still enough to test the modern game? Tiger Woods knows both sides of it. He once used a replica of a gutta-percha golf ball from the 19th century on the ninth hole. It required a driver and a 5-iron to cover 352 yards. Woods is still amazed that St. Andrews can hold its own because of its pot bunkers and the wind. The 150th Open starts Thursday and there’s only a wee breeze in the forecast. It still presents a unique test.