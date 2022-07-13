Orioles beat Cubs 7-1, extend winning streak to 10 games

By MARK GONZALES

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Anthony Santander hit a two-run double to spark Baltimore’s three-run first inning, Spenser Watkins and four relievers scattered six hits and the Orioles extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. It’s the Orioles’ longest winning streak in a single season since they won 13 in a row from Sept. 7-22, 1999. With the victory, the Orioles (45-44) also went over the .500 mark for the first time since April 8, 2021, when they were 4-3. The Cubs lost their sixth consecutive game, their longest skid since dropping 10 straight games June 4-16.