Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise’s rebuild. Yzerman made bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman also signed defenseman Ben Chiarot to a $19 million, four-year contract and a pair of wings to two-year deals. David Perron signed for $9.5 million and Dominik Kubalik for $5 million.