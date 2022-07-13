White Sox beat Guardians 2-1, gain split in 4-game series

By STEVE HERRICK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lucas Giolito pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Cleveland 2-1 after Guardians’ starter Aaron Civale exited after one inning because of a sore right wrist. Giolito yielded an unearned run in 6 1/3 innings and extended his dominance of Cleveland hitters. The right-hander is 5-1 with a 0.83 ERA in 10 starts against Cleveland since May 17, 2019. Giolito’s strong outing, along with RBIs by José Abreu and Andrew Vaughn, helped the White Sox earn a split of the four-game series between teams battling for second place in the AL Central Division. Civale allowed two hits and threw 20 pitches in the scoreless first. His injury forced manager Terry Francona to use five relievers, one day after the teams played a doubleheader.