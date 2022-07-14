Allyson Felix reflects on footprints she’s leaving on track

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Allyson Felix’s legacy on the track is unrivaled as she’s set to compete in her final race before retirement. The 36-year-old will leave as Team USA’s most decorated sprinter on the track. Her legacy off the track has been just as notable. She helped orchestrate change for new mothers. Felix wants that to be her lasting footprint over all her medals. She’s looking forward to her next chapter after competing in the mixed relay at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. That includes running her own shoe company, being a voice for women’s rights and taking her daughter to soccer practice.